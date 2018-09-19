22 °C
Bucharest
Sep 19, 13:30

Romanian senators want to exempt public officials from measures against money laundering

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The transactions and business relations of the people with political exposure, including the president, prime minister, ministers, MPs, political party leaders and other officials, will be exempted from a closer anti-money laundering monitoring by banks, notaries, accountants or real estate brokers, the senators from the Judicial Committee decided on Tuesday, September 18.

The MPs argued that they are a target-category for investigators, local Profit.ro reported.

They changed some of the provisions in the law draft that sets the measures for combatting money laundering and terrorism financing in Romania. This law transposes a European Directive and Romania is late with its adoption, which has led to the opening of an infringement procedure recently.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now