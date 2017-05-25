Romanian Senate president wants new Authority for Interceptions

Romanian Senate president Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said yesterday that he would submit again the draft project on establishing the Independent Authority for Intercepting Communications.

This would be an independent institution under parliamentary control, he said, reports local Hotnews.ro.

The bill was initially submitted in October, but didn’t enter the legislative debate.

The Senate president explained that interceptions should be taken out from the intelligence services’ area. Justice police must be carried out by the judiciary, not by the intelligence services, he added. The new institution would function under the Parliament’s authority.

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and other secret services lost the right to carry out wiretaps in criminal cases following a decision of the Constitutional Court from last year. The prosecutors and the criminal investigation bodies are the only ones able to enforce the mandates of technical supervision provided in the criminal investigation files independently using the infrastructure of the Romanian Intelligence Service.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu, who’s one of the main adversaries of the National Anticorruption Directorate, said in October last year that many of the anticorruption prosecutors’ cases were actually meant to annihilate some politicians.

Five local NGOs, namely the Romanian Center for European Policies (CRPE), Expert Forum (EFOR), Freedom House Romania (FH), the Group for Social Dialog (GDS), and the Initiative Romania (IR) civic movement, signed a letter asking for Tariceanu’s resignation from his position as president of the Senate after his statements in October 2016.

editor@romania-insider.com