Romanian sells backlinks monitor platform to Hong Kong company

by Romania Insider
Romanian engineer Răzvan Gîrmacea has sold the Monitor Backlinks platform to a Hong Kong company for over EUR 500,000.

The 35-year old engineer set up the backlinks monitoring platform in 2013. The platform monitors the links to personal and competition sites and provides information useful in improving the Google ranking.

His first entrepreneurial venture was an online toys store, which he established in 2011 and sold two years later. He established Monitor Backlinks because he wanted to work on a globally competitive product.

Gîrmacea is a graduate of the Computers specialty of the Electric Engineering and Computers Science Faculty of the Stefan cel Mare University in Suceava (USV).

