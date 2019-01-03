Romanian security guard killed at private event in London

Romanian Tudor Simionov, a former rower who was working as a security guard in London, was stabbed to death in the early hours of New Year’s Day as he was trying to stop a group of men from forcing their way into a private party in the West End.

Simionov, 33, was working outside the private event on Park Lane when he was attacked by the group of men who were outside trying to enter. He was found with stab injuries and, despite efforts of officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. A woman and two other men were also found with stab injuries but they were taken to hospital where their injuries were deemed not to be life-threatening.

The Police also announced that a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at a central London police station.

Tudor Simionov’s girlfriend told the Evening Standard that they moved to London “for a better life” and had planned to marry. The same publication quoted Sky News as saying that the Romanian was not supposed to be working that night, but he agreed to cover a shift for a colleague who could not make it to work.

Local club CS Dinamo, for which Simionov had been competing as a rower, said the Romanian went to London two months ago, planning to continue his studies after graduating from the Marketing faculty of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Dinamo)