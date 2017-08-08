Romanian seaside resort upgrades its lake area with EU financing

The area of the Belona lake, in the Romanian seaside resort of Eforie Nord, will be modernized as part of a project aimed at increasing the number of tourists in the area and helping the local employment.

The project will roll out with the help of a EUR 4.5 million financing, News.ro reported. Of this, 85% will be covered by funds from the European Fund for Regional Development, 13% will come from the state budget, and the remaining 2% will be put up by the Eforie Nord City Hall.

The lake, which spreads on a 52,104 sqm surface, and its surrounding area, of 17,355 sqm, are currently in a state of degradation and need to be cleaned at first.

The modernization works entail the setting up of a walking area with lighted lanes around the lake, the setting up of cycling lanes and of parking spaces for bicycles, and adding street furniture and drinkable water fountains. The shores of the lake will be consolidated, the reed areas will be cleared in a controlled manner, and trees, flowers and turf will be planted. At the same time, a 20-meter tall watchtower will be constructed, which will also feature an access for people with disabilities.

The project is estimated to take 36 months to complete.

(Photo source: Visit Eforie Facebook Page)