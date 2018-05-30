26.5 °C
Bucharest
May 30, 14:46

Romanian seaside airport may get EUR 12.6 mln state aid

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Transport Ministry plans to grant a RON 58.5 million (EUR 12.6 million) state aid to the Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport in Constanta, local News.ro reported.

The state aid should cover the airport’s investment needs for the 2018-2020 period. The airport must meet several conditions in order to get the state aid, one of which is to have an average passenger traffic of under 200,000 people per year.

The Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport is controlled by the Transport Ministry.

Two airports in Romania receive EUR 5 million funding for further development

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now