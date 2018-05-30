Romanian seaside airport may get EUR 12.6 mln state aid

The Transport Ministry plans to grant a RON 58.5 million (EUR 12.6 million) state aid to the Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport in Constanta, local News.ro reported.

The state aid should cover the airport’s investment needs for the 2018-2020 period. The airport must meet several conditions in order to get the state aid, one of which is to have an average passenger traffic of under 200,000 people per year.

The Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport is controlled by the Transport Ministry.

