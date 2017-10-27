Romanian returns EUR 5,600 found in plastic bag

An employee of the Timis County Anti-Drug Prevention, Evaluation and Counseling Center found RON 25,800 (some EUR 5,600) in a plastic bag and gave it to the police.

He found the money in Libertatii Square in Timisoara, Western Romania, on October 25. The police later returned the money to the rightful owner.

People who find lost money or valuable objects in Romania have the legal obligation to return them to the rightful owner or give them to the Police within ten days. Keeping the money or valuable found is considered a crime and is punishable with one to three months of jail time.

A few days ago, a Romanian woman found EUR 9,000 in a jacket while sorting the garbage. However, unlike the man in Timisoara, she decided to keep the money. Thus, the police started investigating her on charges of misappropriation of lost property.

