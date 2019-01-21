Restaurant opened by Romanians, on Vogue’s list of food hot spots in Paris

Ibrik Kitchen, a restaurant two Romanians opened in Paris, has been included by Vogue on its January list of “5 restaurants of the moment in Paris.”

The restaurant was opened by Ovidiu Malişevschi and Bogdan Alexandrescu.

Malişevschi studied at Le Cordon Bleu, and worked with Michelin-starred Chef Frédéric Simonin and in the restaurant La Dame de Pic, which belongs to Chef Anne-Sophie Pic, the fourth woman chef in the world to have received 3 Michelin stars with the Maison Pi restaurant. In Romania, Malişevschi participated in the cooking show Chefi la Cuţite.

Bogdan Alexandrescu, also known as Dexter, studied at l’Ecole Pratique des Hautes Etudes du Goût in Paris. He was a finalist of the first season of Masterchef Romania.

Ibrik serves “home-made quality food with a focus on seasonability and freshness,” according to a description on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The menu includes dishes such as sarmale, shakshuka or goulash.

The restaurant was also featured by Le Figaro.

The Vogue list can be checked here.

(Photo: Ibrik Facebook Page)

[email protected]