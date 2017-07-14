18 °C
Bucharest
Jul 15, 02:10

Romanian state takes record dividends from energy companies

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
dividends

The Romanian state received a record amount in dividends last year from the energy companies in which it has a stake via the Energy Ministry.

The dividends amounted to RON 2.48 billion (EUR 543.5 million), up 58% over 2015, reports Economica.net.

Gas producer Romgaz, in which the state has a stake of 70%, paid dividends of RON 1.03 billion (EUR 225 million) from a profit of RON 1.02 billion. Power producer Hidroelectrica ranked second, with dividends of RON 829 million (EUR 181 million) of a total profit of RON 4.48 billion (almost EUR 1 billion). The state has a stake of 80% in Hidroelectrica.

OMV Petrom, in which the state still has a 20% stake, paid dividends of RON 175 million (EUR 38.3 million) from a profit of RON 1.03 billion (EUR 225 million) recorded in 2016. Electrica ranked fourth, with dividends of RON 125 million (EUR 27.3 million) out of a total profit of RON 265 million (EUR 58 million).

At the beginning of this year the state has asked state-owned companies to transfer some 90% of their net profits from last year to their shareholders.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list