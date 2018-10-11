18.5 °C
Romanian pupils from underprivileged families to receive free school supplies

Kindergarten, primary and secondary school students from underprivileged families will receive free school supplies and schoolbags as part of a project of the Education Ministry.

The students will receive the supplies in the 2018-2019 school year. The total budget of the RON 17.3 million (EUR 3.7 million), News.ro reported.

A total of 308,611 students enrolled in the 2nd to 8th grades will receive schoolbags. In order to get them, they need to be enrolled in public educational institutions and come from families where the net monthly income per member in July of every year is of maximum 50% of the gross minimum salary in the country.

At the same time, 51,539 kindergarten children will receive school supplies. They are the beneficiaries of social vouchers meant to stimulate kindergarten attendance among children coming from underprivileged families.

The school supplies and schoolbags will be distributed through the county school inspectorates.

