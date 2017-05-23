Romanian prime minister: It’s time to have an ATM in each village

Romanian prime minister Sorin Grindeanu said it was time to have an ATM in each village in the country.

“It’s time to have an ATM in each village, besides the church, the city hall, the school and the place for socializing,” Grindeanu said, at an industry event, organized by the Romanian Banks Association (ARB).

“I’m not asking you to be pioneers or volunteers but to think of the huge potential of the rural areas, which gathers half of Romania’s population. If we look at the evolution of the most developed countries, we can tell that our country is headed in the same direction.”

The prime minister also said more should be done about the population’s financial and banking education. “This is an area where we should do more, we should be ready for all challenges. The school needs to raise the Romanians’ financial literacy level, but you [e.n. the banking industry] have a role here as well,” he said.

Grindeanu called “opportune” an ARB proposal for an industry and government work group that would work on making use of the new technologies.

“I know very well the interest of the banking community for making better use at all levels of the potential of the new technologies and I can tell you we have the same objectives,” he said.

A 2016 law allowed retailers in Romania to give cash to clients who pay for their purchases by debit card, helping clients in rural areas, where there are few ATMs. According to an amended version of the law, retailers can give a maximum of RON 100 (EUR 22) in cash to customers who pay by card.

(Photo source: gov.ro)