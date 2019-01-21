photoRomanian president spotted skiing in local mountain resort

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis chose to spend the weekend on the ski slopes of the Sureanu Mountains. In fact, this domain is a favorite of the Romanian president, who has been spotted skiing here on several other occasions.

A group of tourists took a photo with the president on Saturday, January 19, and one of them shared it on Facebook.

Previously, the Romanian president, who is a big fan of skiing, was spotted on the slopes of the Paltinis resort at the end of 2018, local News.ro reported.

The Sureanu Domain, a private investment, stands in the Sureanu Massif, in the southern part of central Romania’s Alba county, close to the border with the Valcea and Sibiu counties. It has eight slopes totaling 11 km. Read more about this ski domain here.

Romania Travel: Skiing in Postavaru Mountains – Poiana Brasov

Skiing in Prahova Valley, a popular Romanian destination for winter fun

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(opening photo source: Pixabay.com)