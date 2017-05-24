Romanian President promulgates bill increasing mayors’ wages

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated yesterday the law that approved the emergency ordinance increasing the salaries of local elected representatives by 30%. These include mayors, deputy mayors, county council presidents and deputy presidents.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted the bill at the end of April. The amendment on increasing the mayors’ salaries was proposed by the liberal MP Corneliu Olar, former mayor with five terms.

Labor minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu, a former mayor herself, said in April that she supported the boost in mayors’ salaries. She explained that the measure would not affect the state budget, because the salary increases are made from local budgets.

