Romanian President to nominate a new PM early next week

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis may nominate a new Prime Minister early next week, as the consultations with the political parties are scheduled to take place on Monday, June 26.

Romania needs to appoint a new Prime Minister after the Government led by Sorin Grindeanu was overthrown on Wednesday, June 21, via a no-confidence motion vote in the Parliament. This was a first in Romanian politics, as the no-confidence motion was filed by the governing coalition that supported the Government in the first place.

President Iohannis sent a letter to all political parties in Romania on Thursday, June 22, through which he invited them to consultations on Monday. According to the statement from the Romanian Presidential Administration, each party can send a delegation of maximum five people at the consultations to be organized at Cotroceni Palace.

According to the official program, the coalition made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will be the first to talk to the President, starting 15:00. Next, the consultations will continue with the National Liberal Party (PNL) at 16:00, Save Romania Union (USR) at 17:00, the Popular Movement Party (PMP) at 17:30, the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDRM) and 18:00, and the minorities’ group at 18:30.

Following these consultations, the President will nominate a new Prime Minister.

PSD leader Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday, after the vote on the no-confidence motion, that he is sure that the President will accept PSD-ALDE’s proposal for Prime Minister.

Irina Popescu