Romanian president will have official meeting with Prince Charles in Bucharest

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will welcome Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, to the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on Wednesday, May 30.

The official meeting is scheduled for 15:40, according to the president’s agenda.

Prince Charles is a big fan of Romania and has made many private visits to the country in recent years. He usually comes in early-summer to visit his properties in Transylvania, his favorite region of Romania. He previously met with Klaus Iohannis in 2015 and 2016 during these private visits.

Also, the Prince of Wales paid a three-day official visit to Romania in late March 2017, during which he also met with president Iohannis, who decorated him with the National Order “Star of Romania” with the rank of Grand Cross.

Irina Marica, [email protected]