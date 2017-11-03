Romanian clothing retailer PPT to expand in CEE

Romanian low cost clothing and footwear retailer PPT Preturi Pentru Tine wants to enter several foreign markets in the region. It is interested in countries like Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine and Georgia.

The local business was launched in 2006. It has reached a turnover of EUR 50 million this year, slightly up compared to 2016. Its growth plan is based on regional expansion in Central and Eastern Europe, after consolidating its presence in the markets of Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Bulgaria, where it owns over 180 stores.

Over the past two years, the company has moved from the entrepreneurial to the corporate model. It has opened 15 stores in Romania, four stores in the Republic of Moldova and 11 stores in Bulgaria during this period.

(photo source: PPT Preturi Pentru Tine on Facebook)