The Romanian Post has canceled the tender to select a provider of services for sending text messages (SMS) to customers who use postal services, Profit.ro reported. The tender was canceled because the company did not specify a maximum number of SMSs that could be sent.

The Post is looking to inform its customers by SMS about the postal items’ date and time of delivery, and about the amount to be paid upon receipt.

Without a maximum of SMSs to be sent, potential bidders could not draft a fair and realistic financial offer.

The value of the one-year contract was estimated at RON 520,000 (EUR 113,000), without VAT. The tenders were due to be opened at the end of August.

The Romanian Post is also planning to introduce payment by card at its offices next year. The first POS systems will be installed in postal offices located in urban areas.

The Romanian Post is controlled by the Communications Ministry, which holds a 75% stake, and by Fondul Proprietatea, with a 25% stake. The company recorded a gross profit of EUR 3.8 million last year.

