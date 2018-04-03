Romanian Post has new general manager

The Romanian Post’s board of directors appointed Costin Tudor as the postal operator’s new interim general manager.

He replaces Ovidiu Ioan Secara, the post’s deputy general manager, who took over as interim general manager after Elena Petrascu’s resignation. Petrascu left the company for a state secretary position in the Transport Ministry, in February.

Costin Tudor has been working at the Government’s General Secretariat. He has held various position within the administration from 2009 until 2013 and again starting 2015. Between 2012 and 2014 he was a project manager for EU funds at the Romanian Academy’s Math Institute.

Costin Tudor is the Post’s fifth general manager in the last 12 months.

The Romanian Post, which is 75% owned by the state, has been struggling to become profitable. The state plans to increase the post’s social capital by some RON 170 million, to cover the company’s historical debt, but Fondul Proprietatea, which owns a 25% has been opposing this operation.

