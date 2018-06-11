30.5 °C
Romanian Post has new general manager

by Romania Insider
Mircea Tudosie, the head of the Bucharest Postal Office, is the new interim general manager of the Romanian Post after the previous GM, Costin Tudor, resigned just two months into his mandate.

Tudosie is the Posts fourth interim GM this year, after Elena Petrascu, Ovidiu Ioan Secara and Costin Tudor.

The company, which is 75% controlled by the Communications Ministry, owns the widest distribution network in Romania, covering 7.5 million households.

(photo source: Posta-romana.ro)

