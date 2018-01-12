Romanian returns from Malaysia to manage Porsche Inter Auto

Romanian Alin Tapalaga has taken over as the new general manager of Porsche Inter Auto, the company that manages the Porsche group’s own car dealer network in Romania. The company is also the exclusive importer and distributor of the luxury car brands Porsche Bentley and Lamborghini in Romania.

Tapalaga replaces Peter Copetti, whose four-year mandate in Romania ended in December 2017 and who will take over as general manager of Porsche Inter Auto Poland.

Alin Tapalaga has worked abroad in the last seven years, managing Porsche group subsidiaries in Colombia and Malaysia. Before that, he was a general manager of Porsche Inter Auto together with Dana Cortina.

