Romanian Police to upgrade IT systems with EUR 7.5 mln

The Romanian Police will invest some EUR 7.5 million, most of which from the European Union, to upgrade its IT system.

The Police’s IT system, already one of the most complex in Romania, will add security and performance via the upgrade, which is due to end in November 2019, reports local Mediafax.

The Police will buy hardware to increase its storage capacity and data speed, as well as maintenance and technical support.

