Romanian Police to buy 5,600 cars with EUR 50 mln

The Romanian General Police Inspectorate has launched an auction estimated at EUR 50 million, without VAT, to buy 5,600 cars.

Some 5,500 cars will be used for public order and traffic police. The contract will last for two years, reports Profit.ro.

The future auction’s winner will need to deliver 460 cars for traffic police and 60 cars for operative work by the end of the year. Vehicles must be new, manufactured no more than 9 months before the date of delivery, according to the tender specification. Bids will be open in the second half of October.

The Interior Ministry last bought patrol cars in 2015 with RON 16.7 million (EUR 3.6 million) from Porsche Romania.

