Romanian PM: Tender for Ploiesti-Brasov highway starts on Monday

by Romania Insider
The public tender for building the Ploiesti-Brasov highway in public-private partnership will be launched on Monday, Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday, October 11.

Local and foreign investors will have 30 days to submit their offers and selected investors will carry out negotiations with the authorities on the project’s conditions. The Government hopes to sign the public-private partnership contract in December, local Agerpres reported.

The highway will pass near Ploiesti, Baicoi, Campina, Comarnic, Sinaia, Busteni, Azuga, Predeal and Rasnov.

PM Viorica Dancila also said that her government will ask for EU funds for Bucharest’s ring road, a EUR 1.3 billion project.

European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu recently criticized the Romanian Government for failing to come up with big infrastructure projects to be financed with EU funds.

