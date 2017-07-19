Romanian PM: It’s not the moment for a household tax

Romania’s Government doesn’t give up the plan to introduce a tax on households, but it will do it only when the state has the necessary infrastructure and the population is ready to accept this new tax, said yesterday Prime Minister Mihai Tudose.

“The household tax was not necessarily made to bring more money to the budget. It was made to ease the tax burden on citizens. It would be better for the people to be able to deduct certain expenses for which no one offers a receipt or invoice now,” said Tudose, reports local News.ro.

However, it is not yet the moment to introduce this tax, according to the Prime Minister.

“We are not ready. We will have to work very well on the implementation of this type of taxation both in terms of the state structure, because it is also a technical component as well as a human component – those tax consultants paid by the state and helping the citizens. It is very difficult to suppose now that the whole Romanian population will know how to fill in the forms, how to make deductions in this system, but there will be those tax consultants who will do this,” Tudose said.

