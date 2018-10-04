videoRomanian PM gets standing ovation from her ministers after speech in EU Parliament

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila was welcomed with standing ovations by her ministers before the government meeting on Thursday.

She was congratulated for her speech before the European Parliament on Wednesday, in which she criticized the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) on Romania and the fact that the CVM reports haven’t signaled the problem of the secret protocols between the intelligence service SRI and judiciary institutions, which may have interfered with the justice process.

She resumed the main points presented to the EU Parliament in a brief speech she held before the government meeting, saying that Romania maintains its European course and respects rule of law and that the changes to the justice laws respect Romania’s commitments and EU regulation.

Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, the leaders of the two parties in Romania’s ruling coalition, also praised prime minister’s speech in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

“I felt proud to be Romanian,” Dragnea said, adding that Dancila represented the country with dignity. “I don’t think that it’s good for us and for future generations that Romania continues to accept being scolded by everyone without even knowing what for,” the PSD leader said.

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu also said that the PM presented the real issues about the situation in Romania, namely that the CVM has failed to meet its purpose.

Meanwhile, opposition politicians criticized the prime minister’s position. Dan Barna, the president of Save Romania Union (USR), said Dancila had an anti-EU speech, which was only applauded by anti-EU extremists. Former PM Dacian Ciolos, also criticized Dancila and asked for her resignation.

The prosecutor section within the Superior Magistracy Council also issued a statement condemning Dancila’s statement that magistrates have been pressured in Romania into ruling convictions.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)