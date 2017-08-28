Romanian PM: Additional fuel excise to be implemented in fall

The additional fuel excise will be implemented this fall in Romania, said prime minister Mihai Tudose on Friday.

The Government hasn’t yet established its value and is still negotiating with producers and carrying out simulations.

The removal of the additional fuel excise has brought no benefits to consumers, the prime minister added. “We’ll introduce it again, maybe we can build a hospital with that money; we haven’t removed it to make distributors rich,” said Tudose.

The Government would also reduce the profit tax from 16% to 10% and would diminish the social contributions, he also said.

The PM added that the budget draft for the next year would be ready within two or three weeks.

Romania will become the South-Eastern European country with the most aggressive fuel taxation policy if the Finance Ministry’s proposal to increase the excise duty on fuel is approved. Romania is currently the European country with the lowest level of indirect taxation (excises and other indirect taxes) in the price of gasoline, namely EUR 0.363 per liter, according to a report of the European Commission.

[email protected]