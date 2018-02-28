Romanian photographers get selected for Sony World Photography Awards section

The jury of the Sony World Photography Awards photography competition has selected works by three Romanian photographers among the first 50 in the world in the Open section, Agerpres reported.

The Sony World Photography Awards competition is at its 11 edition. No less than 320,000 works by photographs coming from over 200 countries and territories were submitted. The competition has four sections: Professional, Open, Youth and Student Focus. In each section the jury selections 40 mentions and 10 photographers for the shortlist, from where the winner is selected.

The Open section covers 10 categories: Architecture, Culture, Enhanced, Landscape & Nature, Motion, Portraiture, Still Life, Street Photography, Travel, and Wildlife.

Romanian photographer Livia Lazăr has been shortlisted in the Landscape & Nature category with a photo of the high waves hitting the shore at Porthcawl, United Kingdom. Born in Tulcea, Lazăr currently resides in Manchester.

Other two Romanian photographers, Alexandra Ungureanu and Cristina Gârleşteanu Ţintă, had their works selected among the best 50 in the Open section, Agerpres reported.

The winners of the Open section will be announced on March 20. The shortlisted photos will go on display at the Sony World Photography Awards 2018 Exhibition, in London, between April 20 and May 6.

Six Romanians among Sony World Photography Awards 2017 finalists

(Photo:2018 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition Event on Facebook)

[email protected]