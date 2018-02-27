Romanian Patriarchy wants to build residential complex in Bucharest

The Romanian Patriarchy wants to build a residential complex on a 5,000-square-meter plot of land on Pajurei Street in Bucharest, according Roxana Wring, a member of the Bucharest General Council representing the opposition party Save Romania Union (USR).

The complex is to have eight-storey blocks, above the area’s height limit, Wring said.

“Real estate is holy! This is also the opinion of the Romanian Patriarchy, which recently asked for a PUZ (Urbanistic Zonal Plan e.n.) for a residential complex on a 5,000-square-meter plot of land on Pajurei Street. They want to make eight-storey blocks, forcing regulations as much as possible: higher than the limit in the area, an access street of only six meters, and sidewalk on only one side. So the Romanian Orthodox Church uses its money for real estate investments,” Roxana Wring wrote on her Facebook page.

She added that the Romanian Patriarchy should use its money for the People’s Salvation Cathedral, which is currently being built in the capital, and stop asking for money from City Halls.

Bucharest’s General Council voted last week the City Hall’s budget draft for 2018, which includes total revenues of EUR 1.22 billion and total expenses worth almost EUR 1.35 billion. The highlights of this year’s budget, as presented by Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea, are the allotment of EUR 111 million to the 19 hospitals managed by the municipality and EUR 3 million to the People’s Salvation Cathedral.

Irina Marica, [email protected]