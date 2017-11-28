Romanian Orthodox Church Patriarch to pay visit to Moscow

Patriarch Daniel of Romania, the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church, will make a visit to Moscow in early-December, at the invitation of Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill.

The Romanian Patriarch will participate in the 100th anniversary of the restoration of the Patriarchate of the Russian Church, according to Romanian Patriarchate spokesman Vasile Banescu, reports local Agerpres. The visit will be made between December 2 and December 5.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow was in Bucharest in late-October, at the invitation of the Romanian Patriarch. Both attended the religious ceremonies occasioned by the celebration of St. Dimitrie the New, the protector of Bucharest.

It was the first visit of a head of the Russian Church after the fall of Communism. The previous one was made by Patriarch Alexy I, who visited Romania in 1962.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Agentia de Stiri Basilica on Facebook)