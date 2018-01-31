Number of Romanian patients in Austrian hospitals doubles in 2017

The number of Romanian patients who went for treatment in hospital and clinics in Austria doubled in 2017 compared to 2016, according to representatives of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce.

Last year, over 4,000 Romanian patients checked into private hospitals in Austria while about 12,000 went to public hospitals.

“Some 25% of the patients treated in private clinics and hospitals in Austria are medical tourists, and most of them come from Central and Eastern European countries. In recent years, the number of Romanians who look for solutions to their medical problems in Austria has increased constantly. The number of Romanian patients in Austria doubled between 2016 and 2017,” said Günther Wiesinger, president of the Medicine Group within the Vienna Chamber of Commerce.

In 2016, Romanians spent EUR 200-250 million for treatment in Austria, he added.

