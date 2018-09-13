Romanian watch brand retails in MoMA stores

The Romanian watches Optimef are now retailing in the stores of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.

The Optimef brand, initially introduced in 1979, was relaunched in December 2016 by Romanian entrepreneurs Bogdan Costea, an architect, and Andrei Morariu, an actor.

It is the first Romanian design product and the first local watch to be sold in the stores of the well-known museum, the entrepreneurs said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. “Through the MoMA Design Store, the Romanian label sells exclusively in the United States the Optimef Fărăzece Black models,” the two said.

When it relaunched, Optimef introduced the Fărăzece Black and Gold models, with a silicon bracelet. In august 2017, the Copper and Silver models, with a leather bracelet, followed. This year, the two launched the first pair of sunglasses, Optimef Unibrow, and a capsule collection in a partnership with Summer Well Festival. The collection consists of fabric bracelets for watches and small bags.

The Optimef watches rely on a Japanese mechanisms and are assembled in Hong Kong, where the frames of the sunglasses of the brand are also manufactured. The assembly of the sunglasses is done in Romania, and the lenses are manufactured by Interoptik in Timişoara, in western Romania.

In Romania, the Optimef products can be purchased from the brand’s online store or from concept stores such as Beans & Dots.

(Photo: Optimef Facebook Page)

[email protected]