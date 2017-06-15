Romanian online recruitment platform eJobs reaches 50% profit margin

Online recruitment platform eJobs recorded a turnover of EUR 5.9 million last year, up almost 60% over 2015.

The company’s net profit amounted to about EUR 3 million in 2016, up 60% over the previous year, reports local Ziarul Financiar. This means that eJobs has a profit margin of 50%, among the highest in the local economy.

“This year, eJobs’ investment plans are primarily geared towards optimizing the platform performance in both the candidate and business area,” said eJobs CEO Andrei Frunza.

The online recruitment platform is owned by the Swiss group Ringier, which also controls the real estate classifieds platform imobiliare.ro.

Ringier’s main competitor on the local market is the South-African giant Naspers. OLX, the largest classifieds platform in Romania, owned by Naspers, entered the online recruitment segment, by opening a section dedicated to job ads at the beginning of this year. It will thus compete with eJobs.

[email protected]