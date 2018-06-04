21.5 °C
videoFilm soundtracks, dance moves in Romanian Navy promo video

by Ro Insider
A recently released promotional video of the Romanian Naval Forces shows students of the Naval Academy in Constanta dancing various choreographies or singing well-known rock tunes. The video already gathered more than 70,000 views on Facebook.

Bits of soundtracks of well-known films such as Zorba the Greek or Mission Impossible can be heard throughout the almost three-minute video, which shows students dancing or performing various exercises. They are also shown singing Queen’s We Will Rock You tune.

The end of the video shows students performing a choreography on Bollywood-inspired music.

The video targets teenagers and young people who wish to embark on a career with the naval forces, a Romanian Naval Forces spokesperson told Stirileprotv.ro. It was put together by the Media Center of the Naval Forces and the Television and Film Center of the Defense Ministry.

