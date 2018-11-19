Romanian MPs want to regulate alternative transport services

A group of 46 MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) have initiated a law draft for regulating alternative transport services with manned vehicles.

This bill targets the transport services such as Uber, Taxify and others, local Mediafax reported.

Drivers who work with such services will have to meet some strict rules if the bill passes. They will have to drive cars that are not older than 15 years and to get a professional competency certificate for passenger transport from the Romanian Road Authority – ARR.

