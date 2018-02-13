Romanian MPs want cheap state public notaries

MPs of the ruling coalition are trying to revive the state – owned public notaries project the former Parliament rejected over a year ago, hoping it would lead to lower tariffs for notary services.

In the past, both the Justice Ministry which establishes the notary tariffs, and the Public Notaries Union opposed the project.

A state notary would charge a different tariff, thus breaking the price agreement between notaries, according to the new proposal initiators, local Profit.ro reported. Romanians pay fixed tariffs for notary services, as well tariffs varying on the value of the deed. The Justice Ministry only establishes minimum fees.

The MPs who sign the new proposal argue notaries in fact agree to impose similar higher fees, and that Romania has the highest notary fees in the EU, 14 times higher than in Germany.

