Romania wants to send more commercial attaches abroad

The Business Environment Ministry plans to increase the number of commercial attaches Romania has abroad from 83 to 110.

A contest for filling up the new and vacant positions will be launched this September, according to business environment minister Ilan Laufer, reports local Agerpres.

The minister said that out of the current 83 commercial attaches positions, only around 50 are filled. In between 2010 – 2011, the network of commercial attaches included 135 such positions, the minister explained.

“The technocrat government decided to recall almost half of the foreign network, so only 40 plus [commercial attaches – e.n.] are at their posts. We tried and succeeded in occupying some strategic positions based on a voluntary scheme for a period of 13 months but I am not satisfied with this,” Laufer said.

The minister also said he hoped to receive the needed budget for this project at the upcoming budget revision.

The Ministry will carry out an evaluation of the way commercial attaches manage to bring in foreign investment to the country and help local companies to go international.

