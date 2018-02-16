Romanian minister: We should fix nuclear reactors rather than build new ones

Romania should rather focus on fixing its two existing reactors at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, which will soon be out of date, rather than engage in never-ending negotiations to build new reactors, said the country’s newly appointed energy minister Anton Anton in an interview for Agerpres newswire.

Cernavoda’s Unit 1, which is 20 years old, will most likely end its lifecycle in five years, and repairing it would last at least two to three years, local Digi24 reported. Repairing it would expand its lifespan by 30 years and come at a 40% lower cost than building a new reactor, according to Nuclearelectrica, the company which runs the power plant.

The Minister also said discussions with investors interested in building reactors 3 and 4 at Cernavoda are ongoing.

“I have met them the other day. I saw them in the elevator,” said Anton in his interview.

