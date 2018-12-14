0 °C
“Romanian Michael Jackson” wins the Voice of Romania 2018

by Romania Insider
Bogdan Ioan, also known as the “Romanian Michael Jackson”, won this year’s Voice of Romania show.

The 28-year old architect from Constanta stunned the audience in the blind auditions, when he sang Michael Jackson’s “Earth Song”, turning all four chairs and producing one of the most memorable moments in the show’s history.

He chose Smiley as his coach and managed to reach the show’s final, where he competed against three very good female voices from the teams of Tudor Chirila, Irina Rimes and Andra.

In the final, Bogdan Ioan sang another Michael Jackson classic, Billie Jean, and even performed Michael’s famous dance.

