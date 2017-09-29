Romanian managers expect increase in industry, retail

Romanian managers expect increased business activity in industry, retail and services between September and November, as well as higher prices in almost all sectors, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The constructions sector saw the lowest conjectural rate, of -3%, down from 9% in the previous report. A positive rate reflects a higher number of companies that expect growth, while a negative one shows expectations of declining activity in that sector.

Managers are more optimistic about the manufacturing industry, with a 9% conjectural rate, compared to a 6% rate in the previous report. Service activity is expected to increase, with a 12% conjectural rate, over a 11% in the previous report. The retail sector will also maintain on a growth path, with a conjectural rate of 15%, compared to 18% in the previous report.

Managers expect a moderate increase in the number of employees only in trade and relative stability in the rest of the sectors. They expect higher prices in almost all sectors.

