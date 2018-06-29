23 °C
Bucharest
Jun 29, 15:30

Romanian managers see activity growth in entire economy in Jun-Aug

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Local managers remain optimistic and estimate the economic activity to further rise in all sectors in Jun-Aug, according to a survey of the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The growth is projected to be stronger in retail, where new orders are seen to jump by 23% in the period. Manufacturing’s more moderate activity increase will be mainly backed by another robust rise in beverages production.

However, despite activity growth projections, manufacturing managers do not plan to hire in Jun-Aug, while in the other sectors the number of employees will increase only moderately. Prices are estimated to remain flat in services, yet inflation will further pick up strongly in retail. Moderate price increase expectations were reported in manufacturing and construction, according to the survey.

Foreign top managers in Romania: expats who lead thousands of employees

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now