Romanian Alexandru Oprescu is the new general director of the Dacia car plant in Mioveni, in Arges county, starting August 1.

He is replacing French Philippe Nottez, who has been running the plant since September 2013 and is now leaving to lead the Renault STA Ruitz plant.

Oprescu will report directly to Yves Caractzanis, the general director of the Renault Group Romania and general director of Automobile Dacia. Operationally, he will also report directly to Cornel Olendraru, Renault’s Manufacturing and Logistics VP for the Eurasia region, which includes Romania.

Alexandru Oprescu was born in Pitesti in 1966 and graduated from the Bucharest Polytechnics Institute in 1992. He has been working in the auto industry since 2005.

Before joining Renault, he worked for the Johnson Controls (JCI) at its Mioveni platform, where he was successively the manager of the CKD (Completely Knocked Down), Continuous Improvement, Logistics and Plant Operations departments. In 2010, he was appointed plant manager at JCI Mioveni, and starting with 2011 he received international responsibilities.

He was at the same time the director of the JCI plants in Craiova and in Sunderland, U.K. Afterwards, he was the director of the JCI plant in Liverpool, U.K. In 2015, he became the general director of TRW Airbag Systems Roman, in Romania.

He also worked in the telecom services for industry and business at Worth -Triumph Adler, and for eight years he was the general manager of a food industry plant.

