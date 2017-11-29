Romanian to manage the four Ibis hotels in Romania

Calin Ile, the director of the Ibis Gara de Nord hotel, has taken over the management of the four Ibis hotels in Romania, after the term of the former manager Ioan David, who is French-Romanian, ended in September, reports Profit.ro.

Calin Ile is now in charge of two Ibis hotels in Bucharest, located near the main railway station and the Parliament, as well as the Ibis hotels in Sibiu and Constanta. The four hotels, which have 761 rooms, are owned by Continental Hotels, a chain controlled by the Romanian investor Radu Enache.

Ibis is a brand of the French chain Accor. The hotels’ operation in Romania is provided by the Polish company Orbis.

Calin Ile has also been leading the Federation of Hotel Industry in Romania (FIHR) for two years.

(photo source: ibis Bucuresti Palatul Parlamentului on Facebook)