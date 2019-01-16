Romanian company sells upscale, 17-year-old black cherry brandy

Zetea Transilvania, a spirits producer based in Satu Mare county, in northern Romania, has among its products a 17-year-old black cherry brandy (pălincă de cireşe amare).

The beverage is sold in a glass globe, decorated with golden threads, packaged in a hand-made, personalized wooden box. It retails for EUR 2,000 per liter. It is called Crai Nou (new moon) and is inspired by the piece of the same name of Romanian composer Ciprian Porumbescu.

Silviu Zetea, the founder of the company, told Mediafax that the brandy is delivered only upon request, with most requests coming from Romania.

“The value of a product rests not only in the quality of the content but also in what it symbolizes. We have a 17-year-old black cherry brandy to which we attached a story, symbolizing Ciprian Porumbescu’s ballad Crai Nou. We called it a beverage for lovers, for special occasions or one to keep on the fireplace as its content is unique,” Zetea explained.

The company also launched at the end of last year a collection of four sealed glasses filled with plum, pear, apple and sour cherry brandy. The collection was launched to mark 100 years since the 1918 Union. Three of the glasses symbolize the Romanian provinces and the fourth stands for Europe, he explained.

Zetea Transilvania is located in Medieşu Aurit, in Satu Mare county.

Romania’s Mărțișor tradition adapts to cold weather with plum brandy token

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]