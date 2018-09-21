Analysts: Romanian listed companies will continue paying highest dividend yields in the world

Romanian listed companies are expected to offer average dividend yields of between 7% and 9% from their 2018 profits, similar to those paid from last year’s profits, according to an analysis by local brokerage firm Tradeville.

“The Romanian capital market is known worldwide for the record dividends it offers to investors. In 2017, Romania was first in the world, with an average yield of 7-8%, compared to a European average of 2-3%. The top companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange paid dividends worth RON 6.84 billion (EUR 1.47 billion) from their 2017 profits. The estimated dividends from this year’s profits may be between RON 5.62 bln (EUR 1.2 bln) and RON 6.8 bln (EUR 1.46 bln), depending on the payout ratios at state-owned companies,” according to Tradeville.

