Romanian lender’s deputy CEO leaves office after 15 years

Romanian lender Banca Transilvania’s deputy CEO Andrei Dudoiu will leave the bank on February 1, next year, to focus on personal projects.

Dudoiu has been working for Banca Transilvania since November 2002. In 2013, he became deputy CEO, responsible with the corporate segment. He was also in charge with integrating Volksbank Romania following the merger between the two lenders.

He will remain involved in various BT projects.

At the end of May this year, Dudoiu sold several Banca Transilvania share packages on the stock exchange, for which he collected almost RON 2.83 million (EUR 620,000).

Dudoiu joined the banking system at the end of 1997 as an account officer at BRD. In 2000 he went to ABN Amro, where he was the director of the Sibiu branch for one and a half years.

Banca Transilvania is very close to ranking first in the local banking system, after acquiring Bancpost. The deal is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2018.

[email protected]

(Photo source: LinkedIn)