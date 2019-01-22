Romanian investors re-open pharma plant closed by GSK in 2015

Romanian investors Attila and Nandor Santa have restarted production at the Europharm drug factory in Brasov, which was closed by British group GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in December 2015.

The two investors took over the factory at the end of 2017. They restarted production and are currently selling their products to pharmaceutical companies in the European Union and also outside the EU, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

“The factory currently works at 25% of its capacity. We have two production lines and we hope to open up all the six production lines,” said Attila Santa, the company’s general manager.

The plant now operates under the name Santa Pharm and produces prescription medicines for export.

“About 80% of what we produce are prescription drugs for therapeutic areas such as neurology, dermatology, endocrinology, diabetology. We are in a period of accommodation, filling the location with products and equipment. We hope to grow and secure orders for the whole production capacity, there is room to grow,” Santa added.

