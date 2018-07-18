Romanian investors, last in the region for investments abroad

Romania is last among the countries in the region for the foreign direct investments made abroad.

Romanian investments abroad were only EUR 737 million at the end of last year, lower than those made by Bulgarian or Croatian investors and way behind those of the Polish, Czech of Hungarian investors, shows an analysis by Romania’s National Bank based on a UN report, cited by local Ziarul Financiar.

Polish investors have placed over EUR 25 billion in businesses abroad, Hungarian investors – EUR 23.8 billion and Czech investors – EUR 19.7 billion.

“External markets are a growth engine for any company, including for entrepreneurial businesses. Unfortunately, of the ten countries we have included in a recent analysis, Romania is last, with direct investments abroad of only EYR 737 million,” said Dumitru Pirvu, a service head within BNR’s Statistical Department.

Romania is even behind Latvia, which had investments abroad of some EUR 1.5 billion at the end of last year.

