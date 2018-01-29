6 °C
Romanian investors open one of the biggest Ferrari showrooms

by Romania Insider
Forza Rossa Holding, the Ferrari representative in Romania and the region, officially opened on Friday one of the brand’s biggest showrooms in the world.

The showroom is located in Otopeni, north of Bucharest. It spans over 4,000 sqm, which includes the display area, client lounge, a service center, underground parking, and the Ferrari owners’ club.

“We have a lot of Ferrari owners and fans in Bucharest, Romania, and the region, and this new showroom has been designed to offer them the special lifestyle experience that Ferrari promotes in the world,” said Enrico Galliera, senior vice-president Ferrari SpA, cited by local Economica.net.

The new showroom also has an area dedicated to second-hand Ferrari cars.

Forza Rossa Holding is officially controlled by Romanian investor Camelia Bazac, the wife of former health minister Ion Bazac.

