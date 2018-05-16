Romanian investors make EUR 2 mln deal in OneCoin virtual currency

A group of Romanian investors closed a EUR 2 million real estate deal paid in OneCoin, a virtual currency traded through the DealShaker platform.

The transaction targeted a 7,000-sqm land plot in Baicoi, a town near Ploiesti. The buyers plan to develop a residential project on this land.

The investors paid 89,588 OneCoin for the land plot, the equivalent of almost EUR 2 million. This is the biggest OneCoin deal closed in Romania, according to a press release by DealShaker.

About 30,000 Romanian firms and investors have accounts on DealShaker, an international ecommerce platform where all deals are made in OneCoin. The number of OneCoin transactions worldwide reached 150 million last year and the total value amounted to over EUR 3 billion.

(photo source: OneCoin on Facebook)