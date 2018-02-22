0 °C
Romanian investors aim to sell EUR 3 mln holidays in the Danube Delta

by Romania Insider
Romanian entrepreneurs Dragos Catalinoiu Gociman and Gabriel Iliescu launched a booking platform dedicated to holidays in the Danibe Delta.

They have invested some EUR 130,000 in this project, from their own funds, and plan to invest another EUR 70,000 in the next year. A team of 21 employees work for this platform and the investors estimate that the project will generate sales of tourist packages worth EUR 3 million in the first year.

Dragos Catalinoiu Gociman has worked for several local radio stations before investing in a touristic complex in the Danube Delta, starting 2010. Gabriel Iliescu has worked in the HR department of several multinationals, including telecom operator Cosmote Romania.

